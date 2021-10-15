Hampton-Dumont-CAL overwhelms Center Point CPU 42-6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL controlled the action to earn a strong 42-6 win against Center Point CPU in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Center Point CPU were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Independence and Center Point CPU took on Charles City on October 1 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.
