Hampton-Dumont-CAL mows down Charles City 49-14

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rolled past Charles City for a comfortable 49-14 victory at Hampton-Dumont-Cal High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .

Hampton-Dumont-CAL opened with a 14-0 advantage over Charles City through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.