Hampton-Dumont-CAL mows down Charles City 49-14

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rolled past Charles City for a comfortable 49-14 victory at Hampton-Dumont-Cal High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .
Hampton-Dumont-CAL opened with a 14-0 advantage over Charles City through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense took charge to a 42-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Gowrie Southeast Valley and Charles City took on Mason City on September 10 at Mason City High School. For more, click here.
