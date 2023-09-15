Hampton-Dumont-CAL finally found a way to top Nevada 24-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 10-7 gap over the Cubs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Nevada High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.