Hampton-Dumont-CAL claims gritty victory against Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14

Hampton-Dumont-CAL knocked off Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cadets 7-0 in the last stanza.

The Cadets moved ahead of the Bulldogs 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's offense jumped to a 10-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the intermission.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

