 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hampton-Dumont-CAL claims gritty victory against Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14
0 comments

Hampton-Dumont-CAL claims gritty victory against Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Hampton-Dumont-CAL knocked off Iowa Falls-Alden 17-14 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cadets 7-0 in the last stanza.

The Cadets moved ahead of the Bulldogs 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's offense jumped to a 10-0 lead over Iowa Falls-Alden at the intermission.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News