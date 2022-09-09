Hampton-Dumont-CAL claims close encounter of the winning kind over Gowrie Southeast Valley 13-6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-6 victory against Gowrie Southeast Valley during this Iowa football game.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Gowrie Southeast Valley after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a modest 13-6 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Gowrie Southeast Valley and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on September 10, 2021 at Gowrie Southeast Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
