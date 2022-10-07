Halt: Clarksville refuses to yield to Janesville 50-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Clarksville proved that in blanking Janesville 50-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, Janesville and Clarksville faced off on October 8, 2021 at Clarksville High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Janesville faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Clarksville took on Tripoli on September 23 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.
