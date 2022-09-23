Halt: Cedar Rapids Xavier refuses to yield to Cedar Rapids CR Washington 38-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Rapids Xavier as it shut out Cedar Rapids CR Washington 38-0 on September 23 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids Xavier roared in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints opened a massive 35-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

