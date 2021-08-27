Grundy Center's speedy start jolts Eldora South Hardin 35-7

Grundy Center jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 35-7 win over Eldora South Hardin in Iowa high school football on August 27.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
The Spartans' dominance showed as they carried a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grundy Center kept a 21-7 intermission margin at Eldora South Hardin's expense.
Grundy Center opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.
