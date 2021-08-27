 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grundy Center's speedy start jolts Eldora South Hardin 35-7
0 comments

Grundy Center's speedy start jolts Eldora South Hardin 35-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Grundy Center jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 35-7 win over Eldora South Hardin in Iowa high school football on August 27.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

The Spartans' dominance showed as they carried a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Grundy Center kept a 21-7 intermission margin at Eldora South Hardin's expense.

Grundy Center opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldora South Hardin through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News