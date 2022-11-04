Grundy Center's convoy passes Winthrop East Buchanan 20-6

Grundy Center handed Winthrop East Buchanan a tough 20-6 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 6-0 lead over Winthrop East Buchanan.
The Spartans fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Buccaneers' expense.
Grundy Center moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
