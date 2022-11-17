Grundy Center tames Britt West Hancock's offense 27-0

Grundy Center unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Britt West Hancock in a 27-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on November 17.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened an immense 17-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Grundy Center thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 7-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.