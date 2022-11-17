Grundy Center tames Britt West Hancock's offense 27-0

Grundy Center unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Britt West Hancock in a 27-0 shutout in Iowa high school football action on November 17.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Spartans opened an immense 17-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Grundy Center thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Grundy Center squared off with November 18, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
