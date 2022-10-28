Grundy Center staggers Columbus Junction Columbus with resounding performance 41-7

Grundy Center's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Columbus Junction Columbus 41-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Grundy Center steamrolled in front of Columbus Junction Columbus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.

