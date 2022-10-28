Grundy Center staggers Columbus Junction Columbus with resounding performance 41-7

Grundy Center's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Columbus Junction Columbus 41-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Grundy Center steamrolled in front of Columbus Junction Columbus 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans registered a 27-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Grundy Center steamrolled to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 14, Grundy Center faced off against Traer North Tama and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Alburnett on October 14 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
