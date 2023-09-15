Grundy Center's defense throttled Le Grand East Marshall, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 28-0 lead over Le Grand East Marshall.

The Spartans' offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Grundy Center faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg.

