Grundy Center rains down on Nashua-Plainfield 35-8

Grundy Center recorded a big victory over Nashua-Plainfield 35-8 on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Grundy Center roared in front of Nashua-Plainfield 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskies 14-8 in the last stanza.
The last time Grundy Center and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 40-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 16, Grundy Center squared off with Hudson in a football game . Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.