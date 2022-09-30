Grundy Center rains down on Nashua-Plainfield 35-8

Grundy Center recorded a big victory over Nashua-Plainfield 35-8 on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Grundy Center roared in front of Nashua-Plainfield 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskies 14-8 in the last stanza.

