Grundy Center rains down on Nashua-Plainfield 35-8

Grundy Center recorded a big victory over Nashua-Plainfield 35-8 on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Grundy Center roared in front of Nashua-Plainfield 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Huskies 14-8 in the last stanza.

The last time Grundy Center and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 40-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Grundy Center squared off with Hudson in a football game . Click here for a recap

