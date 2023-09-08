Grundy Center handled Pella Christian 38-6 in an impressive showing on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a huge 24-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Grundy Center stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
