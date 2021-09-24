Grundy Center imposes its will on Ackley AGWSR 35-3

Grundy Center offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Ackley AGWSR with an all-around effort during this 35-3 victory at Ackley Agwsr High on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Grundy Center moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Grundy Center fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at Ackley AGWSR's expense.
Grundy Center breathed fire ahead of Ackley AGWSR 28-3 as the fourth quarter started.
