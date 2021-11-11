Grundy Center explodes on Moville Woodbury Central 28-7

Grundy Center's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa high school football on November 11.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Grundy Center's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Moville Woodbury Central at the intermission.
The Spartans' command showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
