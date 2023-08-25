Grundy Center finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and third quarters.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolverines 7-6 in the last stanza.

The last time Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

