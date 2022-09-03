Grundy Center earns stressful win over Dike-New Hartford 17-14

A tight-knit tilt turned in Grundy Center's direction just enough to squeeze past Dike-New Hartford 17-14 during this Iowa football game.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford were both scoreless.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Dike-New Hartford moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over Grundy Center at the end of the third quarter.

The Spartans pulled off a stirring 10-0 fourth quarter to trip the Wolverines.

