Grundy Center earned a convincing 31-7 win over Aplington-Parkersburg in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 3-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Spartans opened an enormous 31-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

