Grundy Center blazes early victory trail over Conrad BCLUW 56-8

Grundy Center grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 56-8 win over Conrad BCLUW.

Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Conrad BCLUW after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Conrad BCLUW bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-8.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Comets 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Grundy Center and Conrad BCLUW faced off on October 8, 2021 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Grundy Center faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Conrad BCLUW took on Nashua-Plainfield on September 23 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

