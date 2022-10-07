Grundy Center blazes early victory trail over Conrad BCLUW 56-8

Grundy Center grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 56-8 win over Conrad BCLUW.
Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Conrad BCLUW after the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Comets at the intermission.
Conrad BCLUW bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-8.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Comets 7-0 in the last stanza.
