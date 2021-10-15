Grundy Center blanks Traer North Tama in shutout performance 28-0

Grundy Center corralled Traer North Tama's offense and never let go to fuel a 28-0 victory on October 15 in Iowa football.
The Spartans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Redhawks through the first quarter.
Grundy Center's command showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 1, Grundy Center faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Traer North Tama took on Conrad BCLUW on October 1 at Conrad BCLUW High School.
