Grundy Center blanks Traer North Tama in shutout performance 28-0

Grundy Center corralled Traer North Tama's offense and never let go to fuel a 28-0 victory on October 15 in Iowa football.

The Spartans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Redhawks through the first quarter.

Grundy Center's command showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 1, Grundy Center faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Traer North Tama took on Conrad BCLUW on October 1 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

