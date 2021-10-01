Grundy Center blanks Nashua-Plainfield 40-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Grundy Center squeeze Nashua-Plainfield 40-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Grundy Center a 7-0 lead over Nashua-Plainfield.
The Spartans' offense stormed to a 20-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
The Spartans' authority showed as they carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
