Grundy Center blanks Hudson 47-0

Defense dominated as Grundy Center pitched a 47-0 shutout of Hudson in Iowa high school football on September 16.
Grundy Center charged in front of Hudson 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans opened an immense 40-0 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.
Grundy Center steamrolled to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 2, Hudson faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Grundy Center took on Dike-New Hartford on September 2 at Grundy Center High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
