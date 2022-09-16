Grundy Center blanks Hudson 47-0

Defense dominated as Grundy Center pitched a 47-0 shutout of Hudson in Iowa high school football on September 16.

Grundy Center charged in front of Hudson 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened an immense 40-0 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

