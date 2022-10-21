Grundy Center blanks Belle Plaine in shutout performance 49-0

Grundy Center's defense throttled Belle Plaine, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Belle Plaine after the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Plainsmen's expense.

Grundy Center struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

