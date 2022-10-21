Grundy Center blanks Belle Plaine in shutout performance 49-0

Grundy Center's defense throttled Belle Plaine, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Grundy Center drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Belle Plaine after the first quarter.
The Spartans fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Plainsmen's expense.
Grundy Center struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 7, Grundy Center faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Belle Plaine took on Packwood Pekin on October 7 at Belle Plaine High School. Click here for a recap
