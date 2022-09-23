Grundy Center blanks Ackley AGWSR in shutout performance 35-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Grundy Center shutout Ackley AGWSR 35-0 on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Grundy Center moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Grundy Center jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR squared off with September 24, 2021 at Ackley AGWSR High School last season. Click here for a recap
