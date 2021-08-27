Grinnell records sound decision over Van Horne Benton 37-34

Grinnell edged Van Horne Benton in a close 37-34 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27. .
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 37-34 tie.
The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over the Bobcats.
The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 24-20 at halftime over the Tigers.
Van Horne Benton started on steady ground by forging a 17-0 lead over Grinnell at the end of the first quarter.
