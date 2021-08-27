 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grinnell records sound decision over Van Horne Benton 37-34
0 comments

Grinnell records sound decision over Van Horne Benton 37-34

{{featured_button_text}}

Grinnell edged Van Horne Benton in a close 37-34 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27. .

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 37-34 tie.

The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over the Bobcats.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 24-20 at halftime over the Tigers.

Van Horne Benton started on steady ground by forging a 17-0 lead over Grinnell at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News