Grinnell records sound decision over Van Horne Benton 37-34

Grinnell edged Van Horne Benton in a close 37-34 encounter for an Iowa high school football victory on August 27. .

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 37-34 tie.

The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over the Bobcats.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 24-20 at halftime over the Tigers.

Van Horne Benton started on steady ground by forging a 17-0 lead over Grinnell at the end of the first quarter.

