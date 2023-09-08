Greene North Butler's defense throttled Sheffield West Fork, resulting in a 25-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-0 edge.

Last season, Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School.

