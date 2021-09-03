 Skip to main content
Greene North Butler severs Armstrong North Union's hopes 34-14
Riding a wave of production, Greene North Butler dunked Armstrong North Union 34-14 on September 3 in Iowa football action.

The third quarter gave the Bearcats a 27-14 lead over the Warriors.

The Bearcats fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Greene North Butler and Armstrong North Union settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

