Greene North Butler secures a win over Manly Central Springs 39-21

Greene North Butler dumped Manly Central Springs 39-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 20.
In recent action on October 7, Manly Central Springs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Greene North Butler took on Lake Mills on October 7 at Lake Mills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
