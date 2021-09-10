 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greene North Butler rolls like thunder over Sheffield West Fork 51-7
0 comments

Greene North Butler rolls like thunder over Sheffield West Fork 51-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Greene North Butler rolled past Sheffield West Fork for a comfortable 51-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10. .

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Bearcats and the Warhawks were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News