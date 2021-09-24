Greene North Butler pulls python act on Mason City Newman Catholic 41-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Greene North Butler's 41-13 throttling of Mason City Newman Catholic on September 24 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on September 10, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Greene North Butler took on Sheffield West Fork on September 10 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
