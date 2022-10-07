Greene North Butler earns stressful win over Lake Mills 19-14

Greene North Butler could finally catch its breath after a close call against Lake Mills in a 19-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Bearcats opened a narrow 13-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Lake Mills moved ahead of Greene North Butler 14-13 to start the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Bearcats.
Last season, Greene North Butler and Lake Mills squared off with October 8, 2021 at Greene North Butler High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 23, Lake Mills faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Greene North Butler took on Mason City Newman Catholic on September 23 at Greene North Butler High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.