Greene North Butler earns stressful win over Lake Mills 19-14

Greene North Butler could finally catch its breath after a close call against Lake Mills in a 19-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 7.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bearcats opened a narrow 13-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Lake Mills moved ahead of Greene North Butler 14-13 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Bearcats.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.