Greene North Butler controls the action and Armstrong North Union 35-6

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Greene North Butler did exactly that with a 35-6 win against Armstrong North Union during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Greene North Butler and Armstrong North Union faced off on September 3, 2021 at Armstrong North Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
