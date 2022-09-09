Greene North Butler blanks Sheffield West Fork 20-0

Greene North Butler's defense kept Sheffield West Fork under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 20-0 decision in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The first quarter gave Greene North Butler an 8-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

The Bearcats' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bearcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.