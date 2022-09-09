 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greene North Butler blanks Sheffield West Fork 20-0

Greene North Butler's defense kept Sheffield West Fork under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 20-0 decision in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The first quarter gave Greene North Butler an 8-0 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

The Bearcats' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Warhawks at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bearcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork played in a 51-7 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

