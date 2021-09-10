Graettinger G-T/R-A blazes victory trail past Northwood-Kensett 56-21

Graettinger G-T/R-A jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 56-21 win over Northwood-Kensett in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on August 28 , Northwood-Kensett squared up on Riceville in a football game . Click here for a recap
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Titans drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.
