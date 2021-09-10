 Skip to main content
Gowrie Southeast Valley shuffles past Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15
Gowrie Southeast Valley charged Hampton-Dumont-CAL and collected a 34-15 victory on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

Gowrie Southeast Valley's control showed as it carried a 34-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars' offense roared to a 26-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Jaguars darted in front of the Bulldogs 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

