Gowrie Southeast Valley shuffles past Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15

Gowrie Southeast Valley charged Hampton-Dumont-CAL and collected a 34-15 victory on September 10 in Iowa football action.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
Gowrie Southeast Valley's control showed as it carried a 34-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars' offense roared to a 26-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The Jaguars darted in front of the Bulldogs 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
