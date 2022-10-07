 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gooseggs: Winthrop East Buchanan hands Guttenberg Clayton Ridge a shutout 71-0

Winthrop East Buchanan didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's attack in a virtuoso 71-0 performance during this Iowa football game.

The last time Winthrop East Buchanan and Guttenberg Clayton Ridge played in a 30-0 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

