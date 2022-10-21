Gooseggs: Pella Christian hands Iowa City Regina a shutout 31-0

Pella Christian sent Iowa City Regina home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in Iowa high school football on October 21.

Pella Christian drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Iowa City Regina after the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Regals' expense.

Pella Christian pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Regals 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

