Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids Xavier hands Eldridge North Scott a shutout 17-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense kept Eldridge North Scott under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 17-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.
Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Saints fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Saints put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on September 17, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 2, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Manchester West Delaware on September 2 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.