Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids Xavier hands Eldridge North Scott a shutout 17-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense kept Eldridge North Scott under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 17-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.

Cedar Rapids Xavier drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Saints put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 7-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.