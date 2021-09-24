Goose Lake Northeast buries Tipton under avalanche of points 38-6

Goose Lake Northeast's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tipton 38-6 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave the Rebels a 6-0 lead over the Tigers.

The Rebels opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.