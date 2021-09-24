Goose Lake Northeast buries Tipton under avalanche of points 38-6

Goose Lake Northeast's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tipton 38-6 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 10, Tipton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on September 10 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 6-0 lead over the Tigers.
The Rebels opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-0 at first quarter.
