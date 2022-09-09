Gladbrook-Reinbeck triumphs in strong showing over Dunkerton 60-6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dunkerton 60-6 in Iowa high school football action on September 9.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Dunkerton squared off with September 10, 2021 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School last season. For more, click here.
