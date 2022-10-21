Gladbrook-Reinbeck tacks win on New London 46-14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck left no doubt on Friday, controlling New London from start to finish for a 46-14 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Rebels opened an enormous 30-8 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck thundered to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 8-6 in the last stanza.

