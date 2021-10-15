Gladbrook-Reinbeck manhandles Collins-Maxwell 36-6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Collins-Maxwell 36-6 at Collins-Maxwell High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Rebels breathed fire in front of the Spartans 22-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Rebels' offense breathed fire to a 28-6 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Rebels and the Spartans were engaged in a monstrous affair at 34-6 as the fourth quarter started.

