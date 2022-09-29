Gladbrook-Reinbeck flexes stout defense to thwart Northwood-Kensett 78-0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck corralled Northwood-Kensett's offense and never let go to fuel a 78-0 victory on September 29 in Iowa football.
In recent action on September 16, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Tripoli and Northwood-Kensett took on West Bend-Mallard on September 16 at West Bend-Mallard High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.