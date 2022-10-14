 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gladbrook-Reinbeck drums Collins-Maxwell with resounding beat 68-14

  • 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck dismissed Collins-Maxwell by a 68-14 count for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Collins-Maxwell played in a 36-6 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 29, Gladbrook-Reinbeck squared off with Northwood-Kensett in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News