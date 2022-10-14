Gladbrook-Reinbeck drums Collins-Maxwell with resounding beat 68-14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck dismissed Collins-Maxwell by a 68-14 count for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Collins-Maxwell played in a 36-6 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
