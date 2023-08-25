Gladbrook-Reinbeck grabbed a 34-21 victory at the expense of Gilbertville Don Bosco in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck took control in the third quarter with a 34-21 advantage over Gilbertville Don Bosco.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilbertville Don Bosco and Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School.

