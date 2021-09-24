Gilbertville Don Bosco turns out the lights on Dunkerton 76-28

Yes, Gilbertville Don Bosco looked superb in beating Dunkerton, but no autographs please after its 76-28 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 24.
The first quarter gave the Dons a 32-12 lead over the Raiders.
The Dons opened a towering 48-20 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
The Dons and the Raiders were engaged in a mammoth affair at 76-28 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Dunkerton faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Collins-Maxwell on September 10 at Collins-Maxwell High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.