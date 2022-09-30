Gilbertville Don Bosco sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Garwin GMG 85-8

Gilbertville Don Bosco took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Garwin GMG early with an 85-8 verdict in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
Recently on September 16, Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with Colo-Nesco in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.