Gilbertville Don Bosco controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-6 win against Riceville in Iowa high school football on Sept. 7.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved in front of Riceville 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

