Gilbertville Don Bosco produces precision performance against Winfield-Mt. Union 48-18

Gilbertville Don Bosco's river of points eventually washed away Winfield-Mt. Union in a 48-18 cavalcade at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Gilbertville Don Bosco a 13-6 lead over Winfield-Mt. Union.

The Dons' offense moved in front for a 27-18 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved to a 33-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

