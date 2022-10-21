 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilbertville Don Bosco produces precision performance against Winfield-Mt. Union 48-18

Gilbertville Don Bosco's river of points eventually washed away Winfield-Mt. Union in a 48-18 cavalcade at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Gilbertville Don Bosco a 13-6 lead over Winfield-Mt. Union.

The Dons' offense moved in front for a 27-18 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Gilbertville Don Bosco moved to a 33-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, Gilbertville Don Bosco squared off with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a football game. For more, click here.

